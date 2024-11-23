VALLORCH: Vorbote des neuen Albums
23.11.2024 | 14:31
Im März 2025 soll das nächste Album "The Circle" der Folk-Metal-Gruppe VALLORCH erscheinen. Zur digitalen Single 'Circle Of The Moon' gibt es ein Video.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IlyLrROKUQU
- Quelle:
- Asher Media Relations
- Redakteur:
- Stefan Kayser
- Tags:
- vallorch the circle circle of the moon
