VOID & THE NOTHINGNESS mit Debütalbum

Die Stuttgarter Band VOID & THE NOTHINGNESS hat ihr gleichnamiges Debütalbum "Void & The Nothingness" veröffentlicht.

Damit sollten Fans des Stoner und Doom Metals wieder frische und schwere Klänge auf die Ohren bekommen. Das Album wurde von der Band selbst heruasgebracht und ist aktuell sowohl auf Bandcamp als auch auf Spotify verfügbar.



"Void & The Nothingness"



1 Crucify Me

2 Wicked Hands

3 Taste of Blood

4 Narkotika

5 Hourglass

6 Funeral Eyes

7 You're Worthless