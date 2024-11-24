DISHONOURED mit zweiter EP

Melodic-Death-Metal-Fans aufgepasst! DISHONOURED, aus Finnland, haben die zweite EP veröffentlicht. Nach der 2021 erschienen EP "Dishonoured" kommt nun das zweite Schaffenswerk "After Wich I'm Dead". 6 Songs beinhaltet die neue Platte und bildet eine sehr gute, düstere sowie melodische Fortsetzung der ersten EP.

Sowohl auf Spotify als auch Youtube (dort als Playlist zusammengestellt) sind die Songs online.



"After Wich I'm Dead"



1 The Room

2 Darkest Corner of My Mind

3 Decaying Inside

4 Explode

5 Sands of Time

6 Mustan Suon Peikko