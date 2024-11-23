INTESTINAL LACERATION: Neues Playthrough
23.11.2024 | 14:30
Die Death-Metal-Band INTESTINAL LACERATION aus Peru hat ein Playthrough zu 'Abyss Of Atrocities' aus ihrem aktuellen Album "Chaotic Eschatological Madness" veröffentlicht.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kxt3n0ihTWk
