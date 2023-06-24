TESTAMENT kehrt zu Nuclear Blast zurück

Bereits 2008 kollaborierte die amerikanische Band TESTAMENT mit dem Label Nuclear Blast. Nun scheint eine neue Zusammenarbeit in Sicht zu sein und neben drei weiteren Studioalben können sich Fans der Thrash-Metal-Legenden auch auf einen Re-release sämtlicher Werke, die bei Atlantic Records erschienen sind (Anm. d. Red. also alle Alben von "The Legacy" bis "Low"), freuen.

Die Band dazu: "After a long history of making music and TESTAMENT teaming up with Nuclear Blast in 2008 with The Formation of Damnation to the current release Titans of Creation, we have taken it to the next level and have reclaimed our 6 albums from Atlantic Records and have delivered them to Nuclear Blast to be re-released. Along with the Atlantic catalog, TESTAMENT will sign a new 3-album deal with NB worldwide. We are so grateful to be with the Best Heavy Metal label in the world that will spread TESTAMENT's Legacy."