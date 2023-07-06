ÅRABROT möchte Blut sehen
06.07.2023 | 22:04
Am 13. Oktober 2023 erscheint via Pelagic Records mit "Of Darkness And Light" das neue Album von ÅRABROT. Cover, Trackliste und eine erste Auskopplung ('We Want Blood') gibt es bereits.
We Want Blood
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xmGN7JUfZkA
"Of Darkness And Light" Trackliste:
01 - Hangman's House
02 - You Cast Long Shadows
03 - Horrors Of The Past
04 - Madness
05 - Cathedral Light
06 - We Want Blood
07 - Fire!
08 - Skeletons Trip The Light Fantastic
09 - Swan Killer
10 - Love Under Will
