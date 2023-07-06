ÅRABROT möchte Blut sehen

Am 13. Oktober 2023 erscheint via Pelagic Records mit "Of Darkness And Light" das neue Album von ÅRABROT. Cover, Trackliste und eine erste Auskopplung ('We Want Blood') gibt es bereits.



We Want Blood







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xmGN7JUfZkA



"Of Darkness And Light" Trackliste:



01 - Hangman's House

02 - You Cast Long Shadows

03 - Horrors Of The Past

04 - Madness

05 - Cathedral Light

06 - We Want Blood

07 - Fire!

08 - Skeletons Trip The Light Fantastic

09 - Swan Killer

10 - Love Under Will



