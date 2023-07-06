CARNIFEX kündigt neues Album an

Am 6. Oktober 2023 erscheint via Nuclear Blast mit "Necromanteum" das neunte Studioalbum von CARNIFEX. Zum Einstand gibt es erste Informationen und auch ein Video zum Titeltrack.



"Necromanteum" Trackliste:



01. Torn In Two

02. Death's Forgotten Children

03. Necromanteum

04. Crowned In Everblack

05. The Pathless Forest

06. How The Knife Gets Twisted

07. Architect Of Misanthropy

08. Infinite Night Terror

09. Bleed More

10. Heaven And Hell All At Once



Necromanteum







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uKVcLWcn6rE

