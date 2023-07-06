CARNIFEX kündigt neues Album an
06.07.2023 | 22:02
Am 6. Oktober 2023 erscheint via Nuclear Blast mit "Necromanteum" das neunte Studioalbum von CARNIFEX. Zum Einstand gibt es erste Informationen und auch ein Video zum Titeltrack.
"Necromanteum" Trackliste:
01. Torn In Two
02. Death's Forgotten Children
03. Necromanteum
04. Crowned In Everblack
05. The Pathless Forest
06. How The Knife Gets Twisted
07. Architect Of Misanthropy
08. Infinite Night Terror
09. Bleed More
10. Heaven And Hell All At Once
Necromanteum
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uKVcLWcn6rE
