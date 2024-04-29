WGT 2024: EDITORS, PRAYERS, CORDE OBLIQUE und weitere Bands bestätigt

Für das Wave-Gotik-Treffen 2024 in Leipzig sind weitere Bands bestätigt worden.



Diese sind:

EDITORS (GB)

SKUPPIN (D)

USE KNIFE (B)

BLANCHE BIAU (D)

THE SLOW SHOW (GB)

AUTOPSIA (YU/CZ)

LUIGI RUBINO & RICCARDO PRENCIPE (I)

THE HELLFREAKS (H)

NICO WIEDITZ (D)

PETRA HERMANOVA (CZ/D)

CORDE OBLIQUE (I)

PRAYERS (MEX/USA) Europa Premiere - exklusives Konzert 2024



Das 31. Wave-Gotik-Treffen 2024 findet vom 17. bis 20. Mai 2024 in Leipzig statt.