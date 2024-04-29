WGT 2024: EDITORS, PRAYERS, CORDE OBLIQUE und weitere Bands bestätigt
29.04.2024 | 19:46
Für das Wave-Gotik-Treffen 2024 in Leipzig sind weitere Bands bestätigt worden.
EDITORS (GB)
Diese sind:
EDITORS (GB)
SKUPPIN (D)
USE KNIFE (B)
BLANCHE BIAU (D)
THE SLOW SHOW (GB)
AUTOPSIA (YU/CZ)
LUIGI RUBINO & RICCARDO PRENCIPE (I)
THE HELLFREAKS (H)
NICO WIEDITZ (D)
PETRA HERMANOVA (CZ/D)
CORDE OBLIQUE (I)
PRAYERS (MEX/USA) Europa Premiere - exklusives Konzert 2024
Das 31. Wave-Gotik-Treffen 2024 findet vom 17. bis 20. Mai 2024 in Leipzig statt.
