WARWOLF Vorgeschmack auf neues Album

Der neue Langspieler von WARWOLF steht in den Startlöcher und wird am 31.01.2025 via Metalapolis Records veröffentlicht. Um die Wartezeit zu verkürzen und den Fans einen weiteren Vorgeschmack auf "The Final Battle" zu geben, wurde nun die dritte Single 'Blood&Ice' des Albums bei Youtube online gestellt.

"The Final Battle"

1 Eye of the Storm

2 Burning Skies

3 The Lycan Empire

4 Fight the Invaders

5 A New Hope

6 Time Stands Still

7 The Dark Emperor

8 Blood&Ice

9 The Final Battle

10 The War Is Over

WARWOLF - Blood & Ice (Official Music Video 4K) 2025

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6RALmHv9L3M

Quelle: WARWOLF Facebook Redakteur: Norman Wernicke Tags: warwolf the final battle