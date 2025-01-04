WARWOLF Vorgeschmack auf neues Album
Der neue Langspieler von WARWOLF steht in den Startlöcher und wird am 31.01.2025 via Metalapolis Records veröffentlicht. Um die Wartezeit zu verkürzen und den Fans einen weiteren Vorgeschmack auf "The Final Battle" zu geben, wurde nun die dritte Single 'Blood&Ice' des Albums bei Youtube online gestellt.
"The Final Battle"
1 Eye of the Storm
2 Burning Skies
3 The Lycan Empire
4 Fight the Invaders
5 A New Hope
6 Time Stands Still
7 The Dark Emperor
8 Blood&Ice
9 The Final Battle
10 The War Is Over
WARWOLF - Blood & Ice (Official Music Video 4K) 2025
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6RALmHv9L3M
- Quelle:
- WARWOLF Facebook
- Redakteur:
- Norman Wernicke
- Tags:
- warwolf the final battle
