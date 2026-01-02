WAILING mit Debütalbum
Das Death-Metal-Duo WAILING, hat sein Debütalbum "Oracles of Devastation", mit Unterstützung von Vision of God Records, veröffentlicht. Auf der Bandcampseite des Labels kann die neue Scheibe aus dem Herzen der USA bestellt werden.
"Oracles of Devastation" Trackliste:
01. Until The Desolation
02. A Curse Devours The Earth
03. Shades That Cannot Rise
04. Celestial Hosts Will Rot
05. Darkness And Woe
06. You Who Immolate
07. Cast Without Burial
08. Crushed By Eons Of Inequity
09. Abhorrence To All Flesh
