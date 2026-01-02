WAILING mit Debütalbum

Das Death-Metal-Duo WAILING, hat sein Debütalbum "Oracles of Devastation", mit Unterstützung von Vision of God Records, veröffentlicht. Auf der Bandcampseite des Labels kann die neue Scheibe aus dem Herzen der USA bestellt werden.







"Oracles of Devastation" Trackliste:





01. Until The Desolation

02. A Curse Devours The Earth

03. Shades That Cannot Rise

04. Celestial Hosts Will Rot

05. Darkness And Woe

06. You Who Immolate

07. Cast Without Burial

08. Crushed By Eons Of Inequity

09. Abhorrence To All Flesh

Quelle: Vision of God Records Redakteur: Norman Wernicke Tags: wailing oracles of devastation