VULTURES VENGEANCE kündigt neues Album an
Am 21.02.2025 soll es soweit sein: VULTURES VENGEANCE kündigt für dieses Datum ihr zweites Album "Dust Age" an.
Der Langspieler wird diesmal via High Roller Records veröffenlticht und beendet die sechs jährige Wartezeit nach "The Knightlore".
"Dust Age"
1 A Great Spark from the Dark
2 Fates Weaver
3 Pathfinder's Call
4 The Knightlore
5 Lord of the Key
6 Dead Men and Blind Fates
7 Eye of a Stranger
8 Chained by the Night
- Quelle:
- VULTURES VENGEANCE metal-archives
- Redakteur:
- Norman Wernicke
- Tags:
- vultures vengeance
