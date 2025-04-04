VOLBEAT mit neuem Song
Das nächste Studioalbum der Dänen steht in den Startlöchern und um den Fans die Wartezeit etwas angenehmer zu gestalten, hat VOLBEAT jetzt den weiteren Song der neuen Platte veröffentlicht.
'In the Barn of the Goat Giving Birth to Satan's Spawn in a Dying World of Doom' ist die zweite Singleauskopplung von dem, für den 06.06.2025 angekündigten Album "God Of Angels Trust".
"God Of Angels Trust" Trackliste:
01-Devils Are Awake
02-By A Monster's Hand
03-Acid Rain
04-Demonic Depression
05-In The Barn Of The Goat Giving Birth To Satan's Spawn In A Dying World Of Doom
06-Time Will Heal
07-Better Be Fueled Than Tamed
08-At The End Of The Sirens
09-Lonely Fields
10-Enlighten The Disorder (By A Monster's Hand Part 2)
In the Barn of the Goat Giving Birth to Satans Spawn in a Dying World of Doom
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gns8PVcF-8Y
- Quelle:
- Another Dimension
- Redakteur:
- Norman Wernicke
- Tags:
- volbeat god of angels trust in the barn of the goat giving birth to satans spawn in a dying world of doom
