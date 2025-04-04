VOLBEAT mit neuem Song

Das nächste Studioalbum der Dänen steht in den Startlöchern und um den Fans die Wartezeit etwas angenehmer zu gestalten, hat VOLBEAT jetzt den weiteren Song der neuen Platte veröffentlicht. 'In the Barn of the Goat Giving Birth to Satan's Spawn in a Dying World of Doom' ist die zweite Singleauskopplung von dem, für den 06.06.2025 angekündigten Album "God Of Angels Trust".





"God Of Angels Trust" Trackliste:



01-Devils Are Awake

02-By A Monster's Hand

03-Acid Rain

04-Demonic Depression

05-In The Barn Of The Goat Giving Birth To Satan's Spawn In A Dying World Of Doom

06-Time Will Heal

07-Better Be Fueled Than Tamed

08-At The End Of The Sirens

09-Lonely Fields

10-Enlighten The Disorder (By A Monster's Hand Part 2)







In the Barn of the Goat Giving Birth to Satans Spawn in a Dying World of Doom





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gns8PVcF-8Y

Quelle: Another Dimension Redakteur: Norman Wernicke Tags: volbeat god of angels trust in the barn of the goat giving birth to satans spawn in a dying world of doom