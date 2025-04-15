VALTARI mit nächsten Album

Aus Österreich kommt neuer Melodic Death Metal von VALTARI. Das 2010 gegründete Soloprojekt von Marty Warren veröffentlicht mit "Emperor" das fünfte Studioalbum. Auf Spotify ist die neue Scheibe bereits online.





"Emperor" Trackliste:



01-My Queen

02-Rise And Fall

03-Emperor

04-Creature

05-Beyond The Fade

06-Burning

07-Blood Of My Blood

08-Begone!

09-The Lost

10-Autumn Rain

Begone! (LYRIC VIDEO 2025)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gwS2bkE5M7U