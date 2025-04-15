VALTARI mit nächsten Album
15.04.2025 | 07:29
Aus Österreich kommt neuer Melodic Death Metal von VALTARI. Das 2010 gegründete Soloprojekt von Marty Warren veröffentlicht mit "Emperor" das fünfte Studioalbum. Auf Spotify ist die neue Scheibe bereits online.
Begone! (LYRIC VIDEO 2025)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gwS2bkE5M7U
"Emperor" Trackliste:
01-My Queen
02-Rise And Fall
03-Emperor
04-Creature
05-Beyond The Fade
06-Burning
07-Blood Of My Blood
08-Begone!
09-The Lost
10-Autumn Rain
