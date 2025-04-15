POWERWOLF mit Neuauflage
Die Werwolfbeschwörer POWERWOLF werden eine Neuauflage ihrer Alben "Blessed & Possessed", sowie "Metallum Nostrum" herausbringen. Die beiden Platten werden auf limitierten Color-Vinyls via Napalm Records vertrieben und können dort bestellt werden.
"Blessed & Possessed" Trackliste:
01-Blessed & Possessed
02-Dead Until Dark
03-Army Of The Night
04-Armata Strigoi
05-We Are The Wild
06-Higher Than Heaven
07-Christ & Combat
08-Sanctus Dominus
09-Sacramental Sister
10-All You Can Bleed
11-Let There Be Night
"Metallum Nostrum" Trackliste:
01-Touch of Evil (Judas Priest cover)
02-Conquistadores (Running Wild cover)
03-Edge of Thorns (Savatage cover)
04-Power and Glory (Chroming Rose cover)
05-Out in the Fields (Gary Moore cover)
06-Shot in the Dark (Ozzy Osbourne cover)
07-Gods of War Arise (Amon Amarth cover)
08-The Evil That Men Do (Iron Maiden cover)
09-eadless Cross (Black Sabbath cover)
10-Night Crawler (Judas Priest cover)
Army Of The Night (Official Video) | Napalm Records
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1zN7J64IeBo
- Quelle:
- Napalm Records
- Redakteur:
- Norman Wernicke
- Tags:
- powerwolf blessed possessed metallum nostrum
