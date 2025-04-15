POWERWOLF mit Neuauflage

Die Werwolfbeschwörer POWERWOLF werden eine Neuauflage ihrer Alben "Blessed & Possessed", sowie "Metallum Nostrum" herausbringen. Die beiden Platten werden auf limitierten Color-Vinyls via Napalm Records vertrieben und können dort bestellt werden.





"Blessed & Possessed" Trackliste:





01-Blessed & Possessed

02-Dead Until Dark

03-Army Of The Night

04-Armata Strigoi

05-We Are The Wild

06-Higher Than Heaven

07-Christ & Combat

08-Sanctus Dominus

09-Sacramental Sister

10-All You Can Bleed

11-Let There Be Night





"Metallum Nostrum" Trackliste:



01-Touch of Evil (Judas Priest cover)

02-Conquistadores (Running Wild cover)

03-Edge of Thorns (Savatage cover)

04-Power and Glory (Chroming Rose cover)

05-Out in the Fields (Gary Moore cover)

06-Shot in the Dark (Ozzy Osbourne cover)

07-Gods of War Arise (Amon Amarth cover)

08-The Evil That Men Do (Iron Maiden cover)

09-eadless Cross (Black Sabbath cover)

10-Night Crawler (Judas Priest cover)







Army Of The Night (Official Video) | Napalm Records



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1zN7J64IeBo