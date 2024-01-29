TUSKA FESTIVAL geht in die nächste Runde
Kommentieren
Jedes Jahr findet in der finnischen Hauptstadt das Tuska-Festival statt, 2024 vom 28. bis zum 30. Juni. Das Festival hat eine Kapazität von ca. 30.000 Zuschauern.
Bisher sind 32 Künstler*innen für Tuska Metal Open Air 2024 bestätigt. Headliner sind BRING ME THE HORIZON, PARKWAY DRIVE und PENDULUM. Darüber hinaus sind AMORPHIS, DIMMU BORGIR, OPETH und folgende, weitere Acts am Start.
ALESTORM
ANGUS MCSIX
ANKOR
ANNISOKAY
BAD OMENS
BEYOND THE BLACK
BLOODRED HOURGLASS
BROTHERS OF METAL
BURY TOMORROW
FIXATION
GHOSTKID
I AM THE NIGHT
INFECTED RAIN
LUNA KILLS
MAKE THEM SUFFER
RIVERSIDE
RYTMIHÄIRIO
SOLENCE
SONATA ARCTICA
STAM1NA
SUBURBAN TRIBE
TAROT
TURMION KÄTILÖT
VOLA
WARMEN
ZEAL & ARDOR
Tickets gibt es hier und selbstverständlich halten wir euch bei Updates weiter auf dem Laufenden.
- Quelle:
- Festival
- Redakteur:
- Marcel Rapp
- Tags:
- tuska festival parkway drive bring me the horizon pendulum amorphis dimmu borgir opeth
0 Kommentare