TUSKA FESTIVAL geht in die nächste Runde

Jedes Jahr findet in der finnischen Hauptstadt das Tuska-Festival statt, 2024 vom 28. bis zum 30. Juni. Das Festival hat eine Kapazität von ca. 30.000 Zuschauern.

Bisher sind 32 Künstler*innen für Tuska Metal Open Air 2024 bestätigt. Headliner sind BRING ME THE HORIZON, PARKWAY DRIVE und PENDULUM. Darüber hinaus sind AMORPHIS, DIMMU BORGIR, OPETH und folgende, weitere Acts am Start.

ALESTORM

ANGUS MCSIX

ANKOR

ANNISOKAY

BAD OMENS

BEYOND THE BLACK

BLOODRED HOURGLASS

BROTHERS OF METAL

BURY TOMORROW

FIXATION

GHOSTKID

I AM THE NIGHT

INFECTED RAIN

LUNA KILLS

MAKE THEM SUFFER

RIVERSIDE

RYTMIHÄIRIO

SOLENCE

SONATA ARCTICA

STAM1NA

SUBURBAN TRIBE

TAROT

TURMION KÄTILÖT

VOLA

WARMEN

ZEAL & ARDOR

Tickets gibt es hier und selbstverständlich halten wir euch bei Updates weiter auf dem Laufenden.

