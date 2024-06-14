TOTENGOTT gibt weitere Details zu

Die spanische Black-Doom-Metal Band TOTENGOTT lässt dieses Jahr ein neues Machtwerk auf die Menschheit los. Nach fünf Jahren Wartezeit wird nun "Beyond Black Veil" am 12.07.24 erscheinen. Nun wurden die Songtitel und das Cover enthüllt.

Tracklist:

1. Inner Flame

2. Sons of the Serpent

3. Marrow of the Soul

4. The Architect

5. Beyond the Veil Part I: Mirrors of Doom

6. Beyond the Veil Part II: Necromancer

7. The Golden Crest (The Ritual, The Curse, The Path, The Light)