TOTAL ANNIHILATION Neues Album "Mountains of Madness"
Kommentieren
Die Schweizer Death-Thrasher TOTAL ANNIHILATION veröffentlichen am 16.01.2026 ihr neues Album "Mountains of Madness" über Testimony Records. Aufgenommen wurde das Werk in den Iguana Studios (Freiburg) mit Christoph Brandes, Mix und Mastering übernahm Ronnie Björnström (Björnström Sound & Production, SE). Das Artwork stammt von Bruno Gonzalez.
Mit dem Opener 'The Art of Torture' steht bereits die erste Single samt Video bereit.
"Mountains of Madness" Trackliste:
01. The Art of Torture
02. Mountains of Madness
03. Illusion
04. Chokehold
05. Choose the Day
06. Age of Mental Suicide
07. Nyctophobia
08. Beneath the Cross
09. Invisible Conflagration
10. Lost Forever
11. Hate Remains
The Art of Torture [Official Music Video]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HFvbwr_JSKQ
- Quelle:
- SURE SHOT WORX
- Redakteur:
- Norman Wernicke
- Tags:
- total annihilation the art of torture mountains of madness
0 Kommentare