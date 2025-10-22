TOTAL ANNIHILATION Neues Album

Die Schweizer Death-Thrasher TOTAL ANNIHILATION veröffentlichen am 16.01.2026 ihr neues Album "Mountains of Madness" über Testimony Records. Aufgenommen wurde das Werk in den Iguana Studios (Freiburg) mit Christoph Brandes, Mix und Mastering übernahm Ronnie Björnström (Björnström Sound & Production, SE). Das Artwork stammt von Bruno Gonzalez.



Mit dem Opener 'The Art of Torture' steht bereits die erste Single samt Video bereit.





"Mountains of Madness" Trackliste:





01. The Art of Torture

02. Mountains of Madness

03. Illusion

04. Chokehold

05. Choose the Day

06. Age of Mental Suicide

07. Nyctophobia

08. Beneath the Cross

09. Invisible Conflagration

10. Lost Forever

11. Hate Remains





The Art of Torture [Official Music Video]







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HFvbwr_JSKQ

