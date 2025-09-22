TONS OF ROCK 2026: IRON MAIDEN, LIMP BIZKIT und weitere Bands bestätigt

Für das Festival TONS OF ROCK 2026 sind die ersten 15 Acts bestätigt worden.



Diese sind:

Iron Maiden

Bring Me the Horizon

Limp Bizkit

Alice Cooper

Twisted Sister

Mayhem

Anthrax

Dumdum Boys

Raga Rockers

The Carburetors

Blood Fire Death  A Tribute to Bathory

Kublai Khan TX

Die Spitz

Queensrÿche

Blood Incantation



Das Festival findet vom 24.06. bis 27.06.2026 im norwegischen Oslo statt.



Alle weiteren Infos gibt es auf der Festival-Homepage.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LvX3B6Q0ng0