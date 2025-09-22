TONS OF ROCK 2026: IRON MAIDEN, LIMP BIZKIT und weitere Bands bestätigt
22.09.2025 | 20:22
Für das Festival TONS OF ROCK 2026 sind die ersten 15 Acts bestätigt worden.
Diese sind:
Iron Maiden
Bring Me the Horizon
Limp Bizkit
Alice Cooper
Twisted Sister
Mayhem
Anthrax
Dumdum Boys
Raga Rockers
The Carburetors
Blood Fire Death A Tribute to Bathory
Kublai Khan TX
Die Spitz
Queensrÿche
Blood Incantation
Das Festival findet vom 24.06. bis 27.06.2026 im norwegischen Oslo statt.
Alle weiteren Infos gibt es auf der Festival-Homepage.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LvX3B6Q0ng0
