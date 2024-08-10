TIMELESS FAIRYTALE mit neuer Single

Am 13. September 2024 erscheint via ViciSolum Productions das Debütalbum "A Story To Tell" der Melodic-Heavy-(Power)-Metal-Band TIMELESS FAIRYTALE.



Mitglieder der Band sind der aus Dänemark stammende Sänger Henrik Brockmann (ROYAL HUNT, EVIL MASQUERADE), Gitarrist, Keyboarder und Songwriter Luca Sellitto aus Italien (STAMINA), sowie Carmine Vivo (Bass; STAMINA) und der schwedische Drummer Viktor Enebjörn (FOREVER STILL, DARKND).



Nach 'New Dawn' ist 'Emptiness' die zweite Auskopplung.



"A Story To Tell" Trackliste:



01. Entering The Fairytale (Intro)

02. Forever And A Day

03. New Dawn

04. Master Of Illusion

05. Emptiness

06. A Story To Tell

07. The Best Part Of Your Life

08. Forsaken Dream

09. The Last Chance

10. Trust Your Heart

11. Farewell Fairytale (Outro)



Emptiness







New Dawn







