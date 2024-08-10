TIMELESS FAIRYTALE mit neuer Single
Am 13. September 2024 erscheint via ViciSolum Productions das Debütalbum "A Story To Tell" der Melodic-Heavy-(Power)-Metal-Band TIMELESS FAIRYTALE.
Mitglieder der Band sind der aus Dänemark stammende Sänger Henrik Brockmann (ROYAL HUNT, EVIL MASQUERADE), Gitarrist, Keyboarder und Songwriter Luca Sellitto aus Italien (STAMINA), sowie Carmine Vivo (Bass; STAMINA) und der schwedische Drummer Viktor Enebjörn (FOREVER STILL, DARKND).
Nach 'New Dawn' ist 'Emptiness' die zweite Auskopplung.
"A Story To Tell" Trackliste:
01. Entering The Fairytale (Intro)
02. Forever And A Day
03. New Dawn
04. Master Of Illusion
05. Emptiness
06. A Story To Tell
07. The Best Part Of Your Life
08. Forsaken Dream
09. The Last Chance
10. Trust Your Heart
11. Farewell Fairytale (Outro)
Emptiness
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=riHPSxMLb2g
New Dawn
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4eIVRGMaRWA
- Quelle:
- Dominik / All Noir
- Redakteur:
- Hannelore Hämmer
- Tags:
- timeless fairytale a story to tell emptiness new dawn
