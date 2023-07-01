TILL THE DIRT neu bei Nuclear Blast
Die einflussreiche Death-Metal-Legende und ATHEIST-Sänger Kelly Shaefer ist mit einer neuen Band, TILL THE DIRT, zurückgekehrt und hat sich mit Nuclear Blast Records zusammengetan, um das Debütalbum "Outside The Spiral" zu veröffentlichen, das am 25. August erscheint.
Zum Einstand gibt es ein Video zum Titeltrack und die Trackliste.
Outside The Spiral
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aDLVyAD0fk0
"Outside The Spiral" Trackliste:
01. Starring Role
02. Outside The Spiral
03. Privilege
04. As It Seems
05. Invitation
06. Forest Of Because
07. Who Awaits
08. Insist And Demand
09. The Good The Bad The Other
10. Watch You Grow Old
11. Bring On The Gods
- Quelle:
- Nuclear Blast
- Redakteur:
- Hannelore Hämmer
- Tags:
- till the dirt outside the spiral
