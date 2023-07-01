TILL THE DIRT neu bei Nuclear Blast

Die einflussreiche Death-Metal-Legende und ATHEIST-Sänger Kelly Shaefer ist mit einer neuen Band, TILL THE DIRT, zurückgekehrt und hat sich mit Nuclear Blast Records zusammengetan, um das Debütalbum "Outside The Spiral" zu veröffentlichen, das am 25. August erscheint.



Zum Einstand gibt es ein Video zum Titeltrack und die Trackliste.



Outside The Spiral







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aDLVyAD0fk0



"Outside The Spiral" Trackliste:



01. Starring Role

02. Outside The Spiral

03. Privilege

04. As It Seems

05. Invitation

06. Forest Of Because

07. Who Awaits

08. Insist And Demand

09. The Good The Bad The Other

10. Watch You Grow Old

11. Bring On The Gods

Quelle: Nuclear Blast Redakteur: Hannelore Hämmer Tags: till the dirt outside the spiral