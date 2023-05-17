THULCANDRA mit einem Guitar Playthrough
17.05.2023 | 14:50
Bevor am 19. Mai 2023 das neue Album "Hail The Abyss" von THULCANDRA via Napalm Records veröffentlicht wird, können wir heute das Video 'As I Walk Through The Gateway' als Guitar Playthrough sehen.
As I Walk Through The Gateway (Guitar Playthrough)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s1lKbxp27RU
- Quelle:
- Napalm Records
- Redakteur:
- Hannelore Hämmer
- Tags:
- thulcandra hail the abyss as i walk through the gateway - guitar playthrough
