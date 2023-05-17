THULCANDRA mit einem Guitar Playthrough

Bevor am 19. Mai 2023 das neue Album "Hail The Abyss" von THULCANDRA via Napalm Records veröffentlicht wird, können wir heute das Video 'As I Walk Through The Gateway' als Guitar Playthrough sehen.



As I Walk Through The Gateway (Guitar Playthrough)







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s1lKbxp27RU

