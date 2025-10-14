THRON mit neuem Album

Das Schwarzwälder Black-Metal-Gespann THRON kehrt zurück. Am 31. Oktober 2025, pünktlich zu Samhain, wird die Truppe ihr mittlerweile fünftes Studioalbum "Vurias" über Listenable Records entfesseln. Der jüngst online gestellte Appetizer, des neuen Werkes, ist 'The Hunter and the Prey', welcher bei YouTube ein Lyricvideo spendiert bekam.







"Vurias" Trackliste:





01. The Serpents Path

02. Astral Materia

03. Hubris Crown

04. A Paradox

05. Ungemach (Stilles Ende)

06. One Truth, One Light

07. Griefbearer

08. The Hunter and the Prey

09. The Metamorphs Curse





The Hunter And The Prey ( Lyric video)







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QHxWelYQAT8

Quelle: THRON YouTube Redakteur: Norman Wernicke Tags: thron vurias the hunter and the prey