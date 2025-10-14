THRON mit neuem Album
Das Schwarzwälder Black-Metal-Gespann THRON kehrt zurück. Am 31. Oktober 2025, pünktlich zu Samhain, wird die Truppe ihr mittlerweile fünftes Studioalbum "Vurias" über Listenable Records entfesseln. Der jüngst online gestellte Appetizer, des neuen Werkes, ist 'The Hunter and the Prey', welcher bei YouTube ein Lyricvideo spendiert bekam.
"Vurias" Trackliste:
01. The Serpents Path
02. Astral Materia
03. Hubris Crown
04. A Paradox
05. Ungemach (Stilles Ende)
06. One Truth, One Light
07. Griefbearer
08. The Hunter and the Prey
09. The Metamorphs Curse
The Hunter And The Prey ( Lyric video)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QHxWelYQAT8
THRON YouTube
Norman Wernicke
thron vurias the hunter and the prey
