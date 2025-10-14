AEPHANEMER kommt mit neuem Album
14.10.2025 | 07:06
Das Symphonic/Melodic-Death-Metal-Gespann AEPHANEMER hat ein neues Album geplant. Am 31.10.2025 wird es so weit sein und "Utopie" kommt in die Läden. Mit 'Le Cimetière Marin' gibt es bei YouTube bereits die erste auditorische Leseprobe.
"Utopie" Trackliste:
01. Échos D'un Monde Perdu
02. Le Cimetière Marin
03. La Règle Du Jeu
04. Par-Delà Le Mur Des Siècles
05. Chimère
06. Contrepoint
07. La Rivière Souterraine
08. Utopie (Partie I)
09. Utopie (Partie II)
Le Cimetière Marin (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wE5Po7rYjkw
