AEPHANEMER kommt mit neuem Album

Das Symphonic/Melodic-Death-Metal-Gespann AEPHANEMER hat ein neues Album geplant. Am 31.10.2025 wird es so weit sein und "Utopie" kommt in die Läden. Mit 'Le Cimetière Marin' gibt es bei YouTube bereits die erste auditorische Leseprobe.







"Utopie" Trackliste:





01. Échos D'un Monde Perdu

02. Le Cimetière Marin

03. La Règle Du Jeu

04. Par-Delà Le Mur Des Siècles

05. Chimère

06. Contrepoint

07. La Rivière Souterraine

08. Utopie (Partie I)

09. Utopie (Partie II)





Le Cimetière Marin (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO)







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wE5Po7rYjkw

