THOSE WHO BRING THE TORTURE mit neuem Album

Die schwedische Death-Metal-Schmiede THOSE WHO BRING THE TORTURE wird am 01.12.2025 ihr zehntes Studioalbum "Miscreant World" veröffentlichen. Auf der Bandcampseite von Iron Blood and Death Corporation, welche den neuen Langspieler releasen, kann die Scheibe bereits vorbestellt werden.







"Miscreant World" Trackliste:





01. Miscreant World

02. Dominion For The Damned

03. A Trail Of Entrails

04. Doomsday Dawning

05. Filth Riddled

06. Dusk Sets On The Apocalypse

07. The Foul Stench Of The Living

08. Conjuring The Rotten Earth

09. Summon The Ancient

Quelle: Iron Blood and Death Corporation Redakteur: Norman Wernicke Tags: those who bring the torture miscreant world