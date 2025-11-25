THOSE WHO BRING THE TORTURE mit neuem Album
Die schwedische Death-Metal-Schmiede THOSE WHO BRING THE TORTURE wird am 01.12.2025 ihr zehntes Studioalbum "Miscreant World" veröffentlichen. Auf der Bandcampseite von Iron Blood and Death Corporation, welche den neuen Langspieler releasen, kann die Scheibe bereits vorbestellt werden.
"Miscreant World" Trackliste:
01. Miscreant World
02. Dominion For The Damned
03. A Trail Of Entrails
04. Doomsday Dawning
05. Filth Riddled
06. Dusk Sets On The Apocalypse
07. The Foul Stench Of The Living
08. Conjuring The Rotten Earth
09. Summon The Ancient
