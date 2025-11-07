THE JUDGE THE JUROR: EP und Video
07.11.2025 | 22:53
Heute ist sowohl die EP "Primitive Minds" der kanadischen Metalband THE JUDGE THE JUROR als auch der Videoclip zu 'Your Vice Is A Locked Door' daraus erschienen.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wQKwsb62qHA
