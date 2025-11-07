THE JUDGE THE JUROR: EP und Video

Heute ist sowohl die EP "Primitive Minds" der kanadischen Metalband THE JUDGE THE JUROR als auch der Videoclip zu 'Your Vice Is A Locked Door' daraus erschienen.







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wQKwsb62qHA

Quelle: Asher Media Relations Redakteur: Stefan Kayser Tags: the judge the juror primitive minds your vice is a locked door