GREYSTONE CANYON covert THIN LIZZY
Kommentieren
07.11.2025 | 22:55
Die australische Band GREYSTONE CANYON kündigt für den 5. Dezember ihr nächstes Album "Something Borrowed... Something New" an, das aus eigenem und gecovertem Material besteht. Als digitale Auskopplung ist heute 'Suicide', im Original von THIN LIZZY, herausgekommen.
Die australische Band GREYSTONE CANYON kündigt für den 5. Dezember ihr nächstes Album "Something Borrowed... Something New" an, das aus eigenem und gecovertem Material besteht. Als digitale Auskopplung ist heute 'Suicide', im Original von THIN LIZZY, herausgekommen.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VLNaHClXKc0
- Quelle:
- Asher Media Relations
- Redakteur:
- Stefan Kayser
- Tags:
- greystone canyon something borrowed something new suicide thin lizzy
0 Kommentare