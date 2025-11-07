GREYSTONE CANYON covert THIN LIZZY

Die australische Band GREYSTONE CANYON kündigt für den 5. Dezember ihr nächstes Album "Something Borrowed... Something New" an, das aus eigenem und gecovertem Material besteht. Als digitale Auskopplung ist heute 'Suicide', im Original von THIN LIZZY, herausgekommen.







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VLNaHClXKc0

