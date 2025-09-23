THE INSPECTOR CLUZO auf Tour in Deutschland

Am 6. Juni 2025 veröffentlichte THE INSPECTOR CLUZO das Album "Less Is More". Wer die beiden Herren Laurent "Malcolm2 Lacrouts (Gitarre und Gesang) und Mathieu "Phil" Jourdain (Schlagzeug) live sehen möchte, hat im Oktober die Gelegenheit dazu.



Es gibt vier Konzerte:



THE INSPECTOR CLUZO:



11.10.25 Köln, Gebäude 9

15.10.25 Hamburg, Knust

16.10.25 Berlin, Lido

17.10.25 München , Strom



Wer mag, kann ja schon einmal in einige Songs reinhören:



Thoreau







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wygCtD8uang&feature=youtu.be



Catfarm







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7ORRf6e_XXw&feature=youtu.be



As Stupid As You Can







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pDdlm1YZp0Y&feature=youtu.be



We Win Together







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZXOl7lM3uZA&feature=youtu.be







