THE INSPECTOR CLUZO auf Tour in Deutschland
Am 6. Juni 2025 veröffentlichte THE INSPECTOR CLUZO das Album "Less Is More". Wer die beiden Herren Laurent "Malcolm2 Lacrouts (Gitarre und Gesang) und Mathieu "Phil" Jourdain (Schlagzeug) live sehen möchte, hat im Oktober die Gelegenheit dazu.
Es gibt vier Konzerte:
THE INSPECTOR CLUZO:
11.10.25 Köln, Gebäude 9
15.10.25 Hamburg, Knust
16.10.25 Berlin, Lido
17.10.25 München , Strom
Wer mag, kann ja schon einmal in einige Songs reinhören:
Thoreau
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wygCtD8uang&feature=youtu.be
Catfarm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7ORRf6e_XXw&feature=youtu.be
As Stupid As You Can
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pDdlm1YZp0Y&feature=youtu.be
We Win Together
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZXOl7lM3uZA&feature=youtu.be
