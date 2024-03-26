TAKE OFFENSE und das Attentat
Das neue Album von TAKE OFFENSE "T.O.tality" erscheint am 10.Mai 2024 über MNRK Heavy. nach 'Greetings From Below' haben die kalifornischen Thrasher heute ihre neue Single 'Assassination' veröffentlicht.
"T.O.tality" Trackliste:
01-Greetings From Below
02-S.W.O.
03-T.O.tality
04-If I'm Damned, So Be It
05-Assassination
06-Uncivilized Animals
07-Now Or Never
08-Deep Inside/House Of Shadows
09-No Mans Land (instrumental)
10-Stolen Land
11-Until Then
12-Beyond Flesh And Bone
13-Give'm Chaos
14-The Prayer
Assassination
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gY-5foslN2o
Greetings From Below
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vjs69i3KoWU
- Quelle:
- Oktober Promotion
- Redakteur:
- Hannelore Hämmer
- Tags:
- take offense totality assassination greetings from below
