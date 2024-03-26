TAKE OFFENSE und das Attentat

Das neue Album von TAKE OFFENSE "T.O.tality" erscheint am 10.Mai 2024 über MNRK Heavy. nach 'Greetings From Below' haben die kalifornischen Thrasher heute ihre neue Single 'Assassination' veröffentlicht.



"T.O.tality" Trackliste:



01-Greetings From Below

02-S.W.O.

03-T.O.tality

04-If I'm Damned, So Be It

05-Assassination

06-Uncivilized Animals

07-Now Or Never

08-Deep Inside/House Of Shadows

09-No Mans Land (instrumental)

10-Stolen Land

11-Until Then

12-Beyond Flesh And Bone

13-Give'm Chaos

14-The Prayer



Assassination







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gY-5foslN2o



Greetings From Below







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vjs69i3KoWU



