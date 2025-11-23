TAEDIFER mit Debütalbum

Die tschechische Death-Metal-Truppe TAEDIFER hat für den 20.12.2025 ihr Debütalbum "Indivinus" angekündigt. Nach dem ersten Demo "Demons of the Past" (2022) wird die neue Platte via Archaic Sound veröffentlicht werden und zeigt einen Vorgeschmack mit 'Crowned Deciever', auf Spotify.







"Indivinus" Trackliste:





01. Doom Deserved

02. Hateseed

03. Demons of the Past

04. Stone Cold

05. Crowned Deciever

06. Devil Thy Lover

07. Embrace The Darkness

08. Skinless

09. Even The Death May Bleed

10. Blood Red Rain

Quelle: Archaic Sound Bandcamp Redakteur: Norman Wernicke Tags: taedifer indivinus crowned deciever