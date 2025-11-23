TAEDIFER mit Debütalbum "Indivinus"
23.11.2025 | 16:55
Die tschechische Death-Metal-Truppe TAEDIFER hat für den 20.12.2025 ihr Debütalbum "Indivinus" angekündigt. Nach dem ersten Demo "Demons of the Past" (2022) wird die neue Platte via Archaic Sound veröffentlicht werden und zeigt einen Vorgeschmack mit 'Crowned Deciever', auf Spotify.
"Indivinus" Trackliste:
01. Doom Deserved
02. Hateseed
03. Demons of the Past
04. Stone Cold
05. Crowned Deciever
06. Devil Thy Lover
07. Embrace The Darkness
08. Skinless
09. Even The Death May Bleed
10. Blood Red Rain
- Quelle:
- Archaic Sound Bandcamp
- Redakteur:
- Norman Wernicke
- Tags:
- taedifer indivinus crowned deciever
