SYLOSIS veröffentlicht ein Live-Video

Im Vorfeld ihrer anstehenden Headliner-Tour durch Großbritannien und Irland im April hat SYLOSIS ein Live-Video zu 'Poison For The Lost' veröffentlicht. Der Track stammt aus dem Album "A Sign Of Things To Come", das im September 2023 via Nuclear Blast veröffentlicht wurde.



Das Video wurde während des Auftritts der Band im Vorprogramm ihrer Labelkollegen MALEVOLENCE in London im vergangenen Jahr gefilmt.



Poison For The Lost







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ldrZ7DmF9j0

