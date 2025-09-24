SINTAGE Albumdetails

Nachdem 'Blood upon the Stage' und 'Beyond the Thunderdome' bereits Lust auf das neue Werk machten, haben wir für euch nun die Trackliste, für das bevorstehende Album "Unbound Triumph" von SINTAGE zusammengestellt, welches am 17.10.2025, via High Roller Records veröffentlicht wird..







"Unbound Triumph" Trackliste:





01. Ramming Speed

02. Cutting The Stars

03. Electric Walls

04. Silent Tears

05. Blood Upon The Stage

06. Beyond The Thunderdome

07. Prisoned By The Dark

08. One With The Wind

Quelle: SINTAGE Bandcamp Redakteur: Norman Wernicke Tags: sintage unbound triumph