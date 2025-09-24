SINTAGE Albumdetails
Nachdem 'Blood upon the Stage' und 'Beyond the Thunderdome' bereits Lust auf das neue Werk machten, haben wir für euch nun die Trackliste, für das bevorstehende Album "Unbound Triumph" von SINTAGE zusammengestellt, welches am 17.10.2025, via High Roller Records veröffentlicht wird..
"Unbound Triumph" Trackliste:
01. Ramming Speed
02. Cutting The Stars
03. Electric Walls
04. Silent Tears
05. Blood Upon The Stage
06. Beyond The Thunderdome
07. Prisoned By The Dark
08. One With The Wind
