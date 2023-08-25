SIGNUM REGIS mit neuem Album im November

Am 17.11.2023 wird "Undivided", das siebte Studioalbum der slowakischen Melodic-Metaller über Ulterium Records in die Läden kommen und wird als Download, Vinyl und CD erhältlich sein. Eine erste Videosingle 'Salt of the Earth' ist bereits auf YouTube verfügbar.

"Undivided" wurde von Jacob Hansen produziert und das Artwork stammt von Uwe Jarling. An Gastmusikern finden sich auf dem Album die Gitarristen Jimi Cimbala (NO CONTROL), Daniel J. Fries (AFFECTOR) sowie Sänger David Åkesson (MOONLIGHT AGONY, QUANTICE, SYMPHONITY) ein.





"Undivided" track listing:



01. Daniels Prophecy

02. Ministry of Truth

03. Salt of the Earth

04. Interpreter of Dreams

05. Pilgrim Road

06. Servants of the Fallen One

07. Sea of Galilee

08. Prepare for War

09. Undivided

10. Shield My Soul

11. Live Free Or Die (CD-Bonus)