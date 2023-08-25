SIGNUM REGIS mit neuem Album im November
Am 17.11.2023 wird "Undivided", das siebte Studioalbum der slowakischen Melodic-Metaller über Ulterium Records in die Läden kommen und wird als Download, Vinyl und CD erhältlich sein. Eine erste Videosingle 'Salt of the Earth' ist bereits auf YouTube verfügbar.
"Undivided" wurde von Jacob Hansen produziert und das Artwork stammt von Uwe Jarling. An Gastmusikern finden sich auf dem Album die Gitarristen Jimi Cimbala (NO CONTROL), Daniel J. Fries (AFFECTOR) sowie Sänger David Åkesson (MOONLIGHT AGONY, QUANTICE, SYMPHONITY) ein.
"Undivided" track listing:
01. Daniels Prophecy
02. Ministry of Truth
03. Salt of the Earth
04. Interpreter of Dreams
05. Pilgrim Road
06. Servants of the Fallen One
07. Sea of Galilee
08. Prepare for War
09. Undivided
10. Shield My Soul
11. Live Free Or Die (CD-Bonus)
