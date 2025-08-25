SIGNS OF THE SWARM mit neuem Video

Nachdem SIGNS OF THE SWARM die Single 'Clouded Retinas' veröffentlicht hat, kommt nun mit 'Natural Selection' der nächste Song, des für den 22.08.2025 angekündigten, neuen Langspielers "To Rid Myself of Truth".







"To Rid Myself of Truth" Trackliste:





01-To Rid Myself Of Truth

02-Hellmustfearme

03-Natural Selection

04-Scars Upon Scars

05-Chariot

06-Clouded Retinas

07-Iron Sacrament

08-Forcing To Forget

09-Sarkazein

10-Fear & Judgment

11-Creator





Natural Selection (OFFICIAL VIDEO)







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nneUP0CoW-I&list=RDnneUP0CoW-I&start_radio=1

Quelle: Century Media Records Youtube Redakteur: Norman Wernicke Tags: signs of the swarm to rid myself of truth natural selection