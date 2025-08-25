SIGNS OF THE SWARM mit neuem Video
Nachdem SIGNS OF THE SWARM die Single 'Clouded Retinas' veröffentlicht hat, kommt nun mit 'Natural Selection' der nächste Song, des für den 22.08.2025 angekündigten, neuen Langspielers "To Rid Myself of Truth".
"To Rid Myself of Truth" Trackliste:
01-To Rid Myself Of Truth
02-Hellmustfearme
03-Natural Selection
04-Scars Upon Scars
05-Chariot
06-Clouded Retinas
07-Iron Sacrament
08-Forcing To Forget
09-Sarkazein
10-Fear & Judgment
11-Creator
Natural Selection (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nneUP0CoW-I&list=RDnneUP0CoW-I&start_radio=1
- Quelle:
- Century Media Records Youtube
- Redakteur:
- Norman Wernicke
- Tags:
- signs of the swarm to rid myself of truth natural selection
