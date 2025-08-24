DAYSEEKER mit neuem Video

Am 24. Oktober 2025 erscheint via Spinefarm Records das neue Album "Creature In the Black Night" von DAYSEEKER. Mit 'Shapeshift' gibt es eine weitere Auskopplung.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i54TDDW4CmY

