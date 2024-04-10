RIOT (V): Liebe über das Grab hinaus

Am 10. Mai 2024 erscheint via RPM das neue Studioalbum "Mean Streets" von RIOT (V). Mit 'Love Beyond The Grave' gibt es einen letzten Vorabtrack samt offiziellem Lyricvideo.



Love Beyond The Grave







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LxJssIsIA1o

