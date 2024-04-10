Neuigkeiten von EXODUS
EXODUS kündigt heute ihr Live-Album "British Disaster: The Battle of '89 (Live At The Astoria)" an, das am 31. Mai 2024 via Nuclear Blast erscheint. Live aufgenommen wurde das Album im "Astoria" in London, im März 1989.
Anlässlich dieser Ankündigung hat die Band ein Video zu ihrer neuen Live-Single 'Fabulous Disaster (Live At The Astoria)' veröffentlicht. Dieserer Track gibt bereits einen Vorgeschmack darauf, wie energiegeladen dieses Live-Album ist!
"British Disaster: The Battle of '89 (Live At The Astoria)" Trackliste:
01. The Last Act Of Defiance
02. Fabulous Disaster
03. 'til Death Do Us Part
04. Corruption
05. The Toxic Waltz
06. A Lesson In Violence
07. Chemi-Kill
08. Piranha
09. Like Father, Like Son
10. Deliver Us To Evil
11. Parasite
12. And Then There Were None
13. Verbal Razors
14. Brain Dead
15. Strike Of The Beas
Fabulous Disaster (Live At The Astoria '89)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZoJo_QkwG4s
