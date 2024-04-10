Neuigkeiten von EXODUS

EXODUS kündigt heute ihr Live-Album "British Disaster: The Battle of '89 (Live At The Astoria)" an, das am 31. Mai 2024 via Nuclear Blast erscheint. Live aufgenommen wurde das Album im "Astoria" in London, im März 1989.



Anlässlich dieser Ankündigung hat die Band ein Video zu ihrer neuen Live-Single 'Fabulous Disaster (Live At The Astoria)' veröffentlicht. Dieserer Track gibt bereits einen Vorgeschmack darauf, wie energiegeladen dieses Live-Album ist!



"British Disaster: The Battle of '89 (Live At The Astoria)" Trackliste:

01. The Last Act Of Defiance

02. Fabulous Disaster

03. 'til Death Do Us Part

04. Corruption

05. The Toxic Waltz

06. A Lesson In Violence

07. Chemi-Kill

08. Piranha

09. Like Father, Like Son

10. Deliver Us To Evil

11. Parasite

12. And Then There Were None

13. Verbal Razors

14. Brain Dead

15. Strike Of The Beas



Fabulous Disaster (Live At The Astoria '89)







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZoJo_QkwG4s