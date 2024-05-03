RHAPSODY OF FIRE mit Diamantklauen
Kommentieren
03.05.2024 | 13:29
Am 31. Mai 2024 erscheint über AFM Records das neue RHAPSODY OF FIRE-Album "Challenge the Wind" - der dritte Teil der der "Nephilim Saga".
Am 31. Mai 2024 erscheint über AFM Records das neue RHAPSODY OF FIRE-Album "Challenge the Wind" - der dritte Teil der der "Nephilim Saga".
Mit 'Diamond Claws' gibt es seit heute die dritte Auskopplung.
Diamond Claws
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Eo50dOxzUU
- Quelle:
- AFM Records
- Redakteur:
- Hannelore Hämmer
- Tags:
- rhapsody of fire challenge the wind diamond claws
0 Kommentare