RHAPSODY OF FIRE mit Diamantklauen

Am 31. Mai 2024 erscheint über AFM Records das neue RHAPSODY OF FIRE-Album "Challenge the Wind" - der dritte Teil der der "Nephilim Saga".

Mit 'Diamond Claws' gibt es seit heute die dritte Auskopplung.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Eo50dOxzUU

