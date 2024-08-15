QUIESCENT MANTIS: Neues Playthrough

Die Metalband QUIESCENT MANTIS aus den USA hat heute ein Bass-Playthrough von 'P.R.E.Y.' vom aktuellen Album "Here Comes The Swarm" veröffentlicht.







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7mbCOb4Aysk

Quelle: Asher Media Relations Redakteur: Stefan Kayser Tags: quiescent mantis here comes the swarm prey playthrough