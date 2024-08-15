QUIESCENT MANTIS: Neues Playthrough
15.08.2024 | 22:24
Die Metalband QUIESCENT MANTIS aus den USA hat heute ein Bass-Playthrough von 'P.R.E.Y.' vom aktuellen Album "Here Comes The Swarm" veröffentlicht.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7mbCOb4Aysk
- Quelle:
- Asher Media Relations
- Redakteur:
- Stefan Kayser
- Tags:
- quiescent mantis here comes the swarm prey playthrough
