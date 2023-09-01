PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS - Album-Release

Heute ist via Nuclear Blast das neue Album "Kings Of The Asylum" von PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS erschienen. Zur feier des releases gibt es auch direkt eine weitere Auskopplung auf die Ohren: 'Strike The Match'



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PAiL9xxDcQs

Quelle: Nuclear Blast Redakteur: Hannelore Hämmer Tags: phil campbell and the bastard sons kings of the asylum strike the match