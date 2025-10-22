OUTERBURST mit Debütalbum

Die italienischen Groove-Metaller von OUTERBURST werden am 24.10.2025 ihr Debütalbum "Witchcraft", via Total Metal Records, veröffentlichen. Das Sextett aus Pavia hatte zuvor die EP "Phase A: Kaishi" (2016) und die Singles 'At the Mountains of Madness' (2024), sowie 'Bloodshot Eyes' (2025) veröffentlicht.







"Witchcraft" Trackliste:





01. Inception

02. Witchcraft

03. The Gathering

04. Tormented

05. Survival of the Fittest

06. Bloodshot Eyes

07. At the Mountains of Madness

08. The Fallen Angel Rebirth

09. Phenomena

