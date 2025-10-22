OUTERBURST mit Debütalbum "Witchcraft"
Kommentieren
22.10.2025 | 07:01
Die italienischen Groove-Metaller von OUTERBURST werden am 24.10.2025 ihr Debütalbum "Witchcraft", via Total Metal Records, veröffentlichen. Das Sextett aus Pavia hatte zuvor die EP "Phase A: Kaishi" (2016) und die Singles 'At the Mountains of Madness' (2024), sowie 'Bloodshot Eyes' (2025) veröffentlicht.
Die italienischen Groove-Metaller von OUTERBURST werden am 24.10.2025 ihr Debütalbum "Witchcraft", via Total Metal Records, veröffentlichen. Das Sextett aus Pavia hatte zuvor die EP "Phase A: Kaishi" (2016) und die Singles 'At the Mountains of Madness' (2024), sowie 'Bloodshot Eyes' (2025) veröffentlicht.
"Witchcraft" Trackliste:
01. Inception
02. Witchcraft
03. The Gathering
04. Tormented
05. Survival of the Fittest
06. Bloodshot Eyes
07. At the Mountains of Madness
08. The Fallen Angel Rebirth
09. Phenomena
- Quelle:
- OUTERBURST Homepage
- Redakteur:
- Norman Wernicke
- Tags:
- outerburst witchcraft
0 Kommentare