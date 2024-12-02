Neuigkeiten von ATHENA XIX
Am 6. Dezember 2024 erscheint über Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM) "Everflow Part 1: Frames Of Humanity", die neue Platte von ATHENA XIX.
Mittlerweile könnt ihr euch mit insgesamt drei Singleauskopplungen ('I Wish, feat. Roy Khan', 'Frames Of Humanity', 'The Conscience Of Everything') schon einmal ein Bild vom neuen Album machen.
"Everflow Part 1: Frames Of Humanity" - Trackliste:
01-Frames Of Humanity
02-Legacy Of The World
03-The Day We Obscured The Sun
04-The Seed
05-I Wish, feat. Roy Khan
06-The Calm Before The Storm
07-What You Most Desire
08-The Conscience Of Everything
09-Where Innocence Disappears
10-Idle Mind
11-Synchrolife
12-Inception
13-The Departure
I Wish, feat. Roy Khan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-XA7JYgtkRQ
Frames Of Humanity
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MQsD1og6b80
The Conscience Of Everything
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=21sfWvN9dok
