Neuigkeiten von ATHENA XIX

Am 6. Dezember 2024 erscheint über Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM) "Everflow Part 1: Frames Of Humanity", die neue Platte von ATHENA XIX.



Mittlerweile könnt ihr euch mit insgesamt drei Singleauskopplungen ('I Wish, feat. Roy Khan', 'Frames Of Humanity', 'The Conscience Of Everything') schon einmal ein Bild vom neuen Album machen.



"Everflow Part 1: Frames Of Humanity" - Trackliste:



01-Frames Of Humanity

02-Legacy Of The World

03-The Day We Obscured The Sun

04-The Seed

05-I Wish, feat. Roy Khan

06-The Calm Before The Storm

07-What You Most Desire

08-The Conscience Of Everything

09-Where Innocence Disappears

10-Idle Mind

11-Synchrolife

12-Inception

13-The Departure



I Wish, feat. Roy Khan







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-XA7JYgtkRQ



Frames Of Humanity







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MQsD1og6b80



The Conscience Of Everything







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=21sfWvN9dok



Quelle: Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM) Redakteur: Hannelore Hämmer Tags: athena xix everflow part 1 frames of humanity i wish feat roy khan frames of humanity the conscience of everything