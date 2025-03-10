Neues Video von CREMATORY

Am 02.05.2025 wird das neue Album "Destination" von CREMATORY via Roar / Rock of Angels veröffentlicht. Um die Wartezeit etwas angenehmer zu gestalten hat die Band ein weiteres Video bei Youtube online gestellt. Mit 'Welt aus Glas' kommt nach dem Titeltrack des neuen Langspielers, der zweite Clip auf die bekannte Plattform.





"Destination" Trackliste:



01-Destination

02-The Future Is a Lonely Place

03-Welt aus Glas

04-My Girlfriend's Girlfriend (Type O Negative cover)

05-After Isolation

06-My Own Private God

07-Days Without Sun

08-Deep in the Silence

09-Banished Forever

10-Ashes of Despair

11-Toxic Touch

12-Das letzte Ticket





"Welt Aus Glas" (Official Music Video)



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=irL9w_x-Cak

Quelle: Roar Youtube Redakteur: Norman Wernicke Tags: crematory welt aus glas destination