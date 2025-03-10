Neues Video von CREMATORY
Am 02.05.2025 wird das neue Album "Destination" von CREMATORY via Roar / Rock of Angels veröffentlicht. Um die Wartezeit etwas angenehmer zu gestalten hat die Band ein weiteres Video bei Youtube online gestellt. Mit 'Welt aus Glas' kommt nach dem Titeltrack des neuen Langspielers, der zweite Clip auf die bekannte Plattform.
"Destination" Trackliste:
01-Destination
02-The Future Is a Lonely Place
03-Welt aus Glas
04-My Girlfriend's Girlfriend (Type O Negative cover)
05-After Isolation
06-My Own Private God
07-Days Without Sun
08-Deep in the Silence
09-Banished Forever
10-Ashes of Despair
11-Toxic Touch
12-Das letzte Ticket
"Welt Aus Glas" (Official Music Video)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=irL9w_x-Cak
- Quelle:
- Roar Youtube
- Redakteur:
- Norman Wernicke
- Tags:
- crematory welt aus glas destination
