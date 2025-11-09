Neuer Videoclip von MISFIRE
Kommentieren
09.11.2025 | 20:26
Die US-Thrash Metal-Band MISFIRE hat ein neues Video zu ihrem Song 'All Over The Place' veröffentlicht, der aus ihrem zweiten Album "Product Of The Environment" stammt, das bereits im Mai diesen Jahres über MNRK Heavy erschienen ist.
All Over The Place
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qRL0_Bn27uo
- Quelle:
- Facebook Bandpage
- Redakteur:
- Stephan Lenze
- Tags:
- misfire all over the place product of the environment mnrk heavy
0 Kommentare