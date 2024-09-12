Neue Single von DAWN OF DESTINY
Die Bochumer Power Metal-Band DAWN OF DESTINY hat heute mit 'A Child's Hand' eine neue Single zu ihrem kommenden Album "IX" veröffentlicht. Das mittlerweile neunte Studioalbum ist das zweite der Band, das bei El Puerto Records erscheinen wird. Start ist der 22. November 2024.
"IX" Trackliste:
01-Mortem Vidi
02-A Child's Hand
03-Alive
04-Crown Of Creation
05-Abandoned
06-Keep Fighting
07-Wings
08-Better Hold Me Tight
09-For All The Pain
10-Through This Nightmare
11-I Live For Your Pain
12-You Wont Be There
Seht euch hier das Musikvideo zu 'A Child's Hand' an:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8cDRHzvBx3o
