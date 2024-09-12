Neue Single von DAWN OF DESTINY

Die Bochumer Power Metal-Band DAWN OF DESTINY hat heute mit 'A Child's Hand' eine neue Single zu ihrem kommenden Album "IX" veröffentlicht. Das mittlerweile neunte Studioalbum ist das zweite der Band, das bei El Puerto Records erscheinen wird. Start ist der 22. November 2024.

"IX" Trackliste:



01-Mortem Vidi

02-A Child's Hand

03-Alive

04-Crown Of Creation

05-Abandoned

06-Keep Fighting

07-Wings

08-Better Hold Me Tight

09-For All The Pain

10-Through This Nightmare

11-I Live For Your Pain

12-You Wont Be There

Seht euch hier das Musikvideo zu 'A Child's Hand' an:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8cDRHzvBx3o