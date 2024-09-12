Neuigkeiten von KRILLOAN
Am 20. September 2024 erscheint via Scarlet Records das neue Album "Hammer Of Wrath" von KRILLOAN. Mit 'Hammer Of Wrath' erscheint heute nach 'Atlantean Sword' und 'Return Of The Heralds' eine dritte Auskopplung als Appetizer.
"Return Of The Heralds" Trackliste:
01-Atlantean Sword
02-Kings Of The Iron Hill, feat. Jack Reynolds & Tom O'Dell (BATTLE BORN)
03-Blood & Fire (Born On A Battlefield)
04-Hammer Of Wrath
05-Avenging Son
06-The Oathpact
07-Return Of The Heralds, feat. Johan Haraldsson & Johan Karlsson (EVERMORE)
08-The Kingkillers Tale, feat. Magnus Holmström (Swedish folk master and HAMMERFALL live guest)
09-We Burn
10-Beyond The Gates
Hammer Of Wrath
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-cdCvX-Qyx4
Return Of The Heralds
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mil0ttvykB4
Atlantean Sword
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0RwKJAZS3to
- Quelle:
- Angelo/Scarlet Records
- Redakteur:
- Hannelore Hämmer
- Tags:
- krilloan return of the heralds hammer of wrath atlantean sword
