Neuigkeiten von KRILLOAN

Am 20. September 2024 erscheint via Scarlet Records das neue Album "Hammer Of Wrath" von KRILLOAN. Mit 'Hammer Of Wrath' erscheint heute nach 'Atlantean Sword' und 'Return Of The Heralds' eine dritte Auskopplung als Appetizer.



"Return Of The Heralds" Trackliste:



01-Atlantean Sword

02-Kings Of The Iron Hill, feat. Jack Reynolds & Tom O'Dell (BATTLE BORN)

03-Blood & Fire (Born On A Battlefield)

04-Hammer Of Wrath

05-Avenging Son

06-The Oathpact

07-Return Of The Heralds, feat. Johan Haraldsson & Johan Karlsson (EVERMORE)

08-The Kingkillers Tale, feat. Magnus Holmström (Swedish folk master and HAMMERFALL live guest)

09-We Burn

10-Beyond The Gates



Hammer Of Wrath







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-cdCvX-Qyx4



Return Of The Heralds







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mil0ttvykB4



Atlantean Sword







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0RwKJAZS3to

Quelle: Angelo/Scarlet Records Redakteur: Hannelore Hämmer Tags: krilloan return of the heralds hammer of wrath atlantean sword