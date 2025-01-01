Neue Bandbestätigung für das "Dark Troll"-Festival
01.01.2025 | 09:19
Für das "Dark Troll"-Festival 2025 ist nun auch WOLFCHANT bestätigt. Die Folk Metal Band aus Bayern war bereits 2022 auf dem Festival und kommt nun zurück um das bisher eher schwarze Lineup noc etwas vielfältiger zu machen.
Einen der bekanntesten Songs 'A Pagan Storm' hat die Band dieses Jahr erst via Reaper Entertainment bei Youtube online gestellt.
