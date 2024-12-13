NEGATIVE PLANE auf "The Pact" Europa-Tour 2025
Geile Sache! Die US-amerikanische Black Metal-Formation NEGATIVE PLANE überquert den großen Teich. Ich hoffe, ich bin hier nicht der einzige, der ob dieser frohen Kunde bereits jetzt im satanischen Fünfstern springt. Save the date(s)!
Hier die Termine:
04/04/2025 PL Wroclaw club Lacznki
05/04/2025 DE Leipzig Sinister Purpose Fest
06/04/2025 DE Berlin Neue Zukunft
07/04/2025 CZ Prague 007 Klub Strahov
08/04/2025 AT Vienna Viper Room
09/04/2025 IT Bologna Freakout Club
10/04/2025 IT Erba Centrale Rock
11/04/2025 CH Liestal A_Way
12/04/2025 FR Paris Glazart
13/04/2025 BE Namur Belvédère Namur
14/04/2025 BE Brussels Magasin4
15/04/2025 DE Essen Turock
16/04/2025 DE Kiel Alte Meierei
17/04/2025 DK Copenhagen BETA
18/04/2025 SW Gothenbourg The Abyss
19/04/2025 NO Oslo Inferno Fest
20/04/2025 SW Stockholm Hus7
