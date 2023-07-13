MYSTFALL: Video zu 'Kings Of Utopia'
13.07.2023 | 15:40
Am 21. Juli 2023 erscheint via Scarlet Records von MYSTFAL das Debütalbum "Celestial Vision". Mit 'Kings Of Utopia' gibt e eine weitere Auskopplung daraus.
Kings Of Utopia
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iNyxMkTOqsc
