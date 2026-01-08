MUERTISSIMA kündigt zweites Studioalbum an

Aus Frankreich kommt frischer Death Metal ans Licht, denn das Todesstahl-Quartett, MUERTISSIMA wird am 13.02.2026 sein zweites Studioalbum "Prophecy", via Fetzner Death Records, veröffentlichen. Zuletzt präsentierte die Band 'From Undead to Oblivion' auf YouTube.







"Prophecy" Trackliste:





01. Kings Of Maleficience

02. I Sleep With Demons

03. Rich Bitch

04. Echoes Of Attenborough

05. V.I.L Is For VILe Hate

06. Hate Eternal

07. The Rain

08. Locura

09. From Undead To Oblivion

10. Pachacamac





Muertissima - From Undead To Oblivion - Music Vidéo







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IGsCoIdn_ps

