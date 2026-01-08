MUERTISSIMA kündigt zweites Studioalbum an
Aus Frankreich kommt frischer Death Metal ans Licht, denn das Todesstahl-Quartett, MUERTISSIMA wird am 13.02.2026 sein zweites Studioalbum "Prophecy", via Fetzner Death Records, veröffentlichen. Zuletzt präsentierte die Band 'From Undead to Oblivion' auf YouTube.
"Prophecy" Trackliste:
01. Kings Of Maleficience
02. I Sleep With Demons
03. Rich Bitch
04. Echoes Of Attenborough
05. V.I.L Is For VILe Hate
06. Hate Eternal
07. The Rain
08. Locura
09. From Undead To Oblivion
10. Pachacamac
Muertissima - From Undead To Oblivion - Music Vidéo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IGsCoIdn_ps
