MISFIRE mit neuer Musik

Die US-amerikanischen Thrasher MISFIRE veröffentlichen am 2. Mai via MNRK Heavy ihr zweites Album "Product Of The Environment" und stellen uns daraus nun den Song 'We Went Through Hell' vor.

We Went Through Hell

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=49NNHVpXyds&t=4s

"Product Of The Environment" Album Tracklist:

1. Borrowed Time

2. Day To Day

3. All Over The Place

4. We Went Through Hell

5. Born To Die

6. Living The Dream

7. Left For Dead

8. End Of An Age

9. Privacy

10 .Twist Of Fate

11. Artificially Intelligent

12. Product Of The Environment