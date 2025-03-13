MISFIRE mit neuer Musik
Die US-amerikanischen Thrasher MISFIRE veröffentlichen am 2. Mai via MNRK Heavy ihr zweites Album "Product Of The Environment" und stellen uns daraus nun den Song 'We Went Through Hell' vor.
We Went Through Hell
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=49NNHVpXyds&t=4s
"Product Of The Environment" Album Tracklist:
1. Borrowed Time
2. Day To Day
3. All Over The Place
4. We Went Through Hell
5. Born To Die
6. Living The Dream
7. Left For Dead
8. End Of An Age
9. Privacy
10 .Twist Of Fate
11. Artificially Intelligent
12. Product Of The Environment
